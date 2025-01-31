Dubai: 2 doctors win Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Medical Excellence

The list of winners also included two doctors who graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Two doctors from Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have won awards at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medical Excellence Awards 2024, organised by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.
The two doctors won in the categories of 'Medical Innovation' and 'Distinguished in the Health Sector.' They presented research and programmes that contribute to enhancing healthcare for diabetes patients.
The list of winners also included two doctors who graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Dr Fathia Fardallah Al-Awadhi, Consultant and Head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Department and Director of Medical Departments at Dubai Hospital, affiliated with Dubai Health Authority, won the award in the 'Distinguished in the Health Sector' category.
Dr Mohammed Hassanein, Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Consultant Endocrinologist at Dubai Healthcare City, won the award in the 'Medical Innovation' category for his study titled 'Diabetes Risk Calculator and Ramadan Fasting'.
Dr Fathia Al Awadhi said that the win is the culmination of a long journey of effort and dedicated work, extending her thanks to Dubai Healthcare City for its continuous support that enabled her to achieve this distinction.
Dr Mohammed Hassanein said that winning the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Excellence in the 'Medical Innovation' category is an achievement that reflects the importance of scientific research and innovation in improving the quality of healthcare, noting that the 'Diabetes Risk Calculator and Ramadan Fasting' was the result of a collective effort, as she supervised it alongside a distinguished research team that included Professor Bashar Al Afandi from Tawam Hospital, Dr Munira Al Arouj from Dasman Diabetes Foundation in Kuwait, and Dr. Shahla Al Sheikh from Saifee University in Mumbai, India.
The award also witnessed the victory of two doctors who graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences: Dr Rashid Al Ruwaiei, who graduated from the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery programme and won the award for the 'Best Research in the Health Sector' category, and Dr. Tala Talawi, who graduated from the Pediatrics Residency Programme within the Postgraduate Medical Studies Programmes and won the award for the 'Best Medical Research' category within a research team.
