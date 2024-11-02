Dubai: 2 dead after hotel fire in Naif area

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Two people died after a fire at a hotel in the Naif area in Dubai due to smoke inhalation, Dubai Media Office announced on Saturday.

Within six minutes of receiving reports of a fire incident, the Dubai Civil Defence teams arrived on-site to put out the fire and evacuate people in the building.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence extends its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

Here are more photos from the scene: