Dubai teen puts rare WW2 artefacts on display to mark 80 years of key military operation

At just 16, Kai Gabriel DeBenedictis was able to bring attention to one of France’s lesser-known battles fought in World War II to his school. 'Operation Dragoon' was meant to occur at the same time as the Normandy landings but was delayed due to logistical reasons. That important occasion marked the success of southern France’s liberation.

Kai’s love for history was passed down from his godfather. Every year for Christmas and his birthday, his godfather would gift him miniature model tanks and soldiers, which prompted the Year 12 student to learn more about history, especially about the World Wars. “[My godfather] loves history, and he has always sort of pushed me and given me a bit more information,” said Kai.

Kai and his godfather (left)

Kai’s godfather Nicholas Paillart is the UAE Delegate General for Le Souvenir Français, a French association which handles the memories of war veterans, the memory of France, and its transmission to younger generations. He mentioned to his godson one day that the French association would be opening an exhibition in the UAE for the first time – at the Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou, a French school in Dubai.

Nicholas Paillart (speaking on podium)

Kai, who is president of his school’s History Association, proposed to Nicholas for the French souvenir exhibition to take place at his school, Dubai College. He then introduced the idea to his history teacher. Since then, Kai has been working with Nicholas and his teacher for two months, organising and preparing.

“I’ve been liaised between the two of them, essentially, saying what we need to do, how we should set it up, where we should set it up,” he said.

Currently, Le Souvenir Français has two exhibitions in the UAE: one at Dubai College, which was inaugurated on Tuesday and is limited to students and faculty, and another at Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou, which is open to the public. Both exhibitions will be running for one month. The exhibition includes information about ‘Operation Dragoon’ and testimonies from war veterans who witnessed the WWII operation.

Additionally, original uniforms of the war veterans are displayed. The artefacts are part of Nicholas' private collection of military uniforms and memorabilia, many of which were passed down from his family. "What I inherited from my family were parts of uniforms, because usually what happens in war is that the top is intact, but the pants and the boots are completely destroyed by the mud and weather. I took it upon myself to start reconstructing the uniforms that I had," Nicholas said. The inauguration of the event was attended by members of the French souvenir committee, as well as the school's faculty and students. In a speech delivered by exhibition organiser and president of Le Souvenir Français, Charles Maguin, and translated by Nicholas, he said, "For the first time in this particular format, we sought not only to explain, but to honour the historical importance of this event through a narrative that connects past and present."