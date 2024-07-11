Dubai: 16 synthetic drugs found by authorities last year

Temperatures have been soaring across country, with a new high of 50.8℃ recorded on Tuesday
Sixteen synthetic drugs were detected by Dubai Police through extensive experiments, research, and precise laboratory analyses done in the last year.
Synthetic drugs have similar properties to narcotics but have a slightly altered chemical structure which is often done to evade restrictions on such substances.
Major General Ahmed Thani Bin Ghalitha Al Muhairi, the Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, revealed that the department handled more than 58,344 examination requests in 2023.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The announcement came at a press conference held by the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology on Thursday.
Al Muhairi said that this number is not just from criminal activity but also from other cases reported to authorities. He added that all of these are not from Dubai, with "around 2 per cent [of cases] coming from other Emirates."
Senior officers in the General Department of Criminal Evidence also attended the conference to share their department's accomplishments.
Dr Mohammed Ali Al Marri, a leading expert in Dubai Police and an assistant professor of genetics, spoke on the establishment of the Centre for Genomic Research in Dubai Police and its success.
"Last year, we established the Centre for Genomic Research at the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology. This institute was established based on the latest research in the field of crime. It is the first Arab organisation to apply genetic identification in the field of DNA," he said.
"The establishment of the Centre for Genomic Research within the General Institute of Criminology has been a game-changer in forensic investigation," said Dr Al Marri. "We are now able to study the complete genomic data of both human and non-human samples, which has greatly enhanced our ability to identify individuals and trace the origins of various biological materials."
He emphasised that the establishment of the centre represents a significant milestone for the institute. This will also allow them to tackle complex criminal cases with more accuracy.
During the conference, the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology also addressed how 10 experts from the department flew to Libya to help identify victims of a natural disaster that occurred there.
Dr Younis, another expert from the Dubai Police, emphasised the crucial role of the crime scene management team in unravelling complex cases – both, within the Emirate and beyond.
"The crime scene management teams have been instrumental in uncovering the truth behind intricate crimes," said Dr Younis. "Their expertise in primary inspection, conceptualisation, and detection has led to positive outcomes, further solidifying the Dubai Police's reputation as a world-class law enforcement agency."
The General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology also pointed out that it applies international work manuals to conduct investigations, including the science of collecting human remains, analysing bloodstain patterns, investigating underwater crime scenes, forensic entomology, criminal profiling, and facial reconstruction technology.
ALSO READ:
Temperatures have been soaring across country, with a new high of 50.8℃ recorded on Tuesday
Five defendants were sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Dh10 million each for money laundering crimes
One resident saw as many as 20 drivers changing tyres on roadsides over the past three days
A Pakistani national also won the prize with a ticket he purchased on his way to Chicago, USA
For those with children, many properties are also offering complimentary play sessions and extras, making way for the whole family to spend less
The municipality reminded residents that they need to find a suitable place for their vehicles, especially if they are travelling
The embassy paid for his flight ticket and arranged all necessary paperwork
Zaid’s career began in 1999 with Merrill Lynch in London, advising Middle Eastern family offices on investments and structuring