Dubai: 12-year-old artist joins seasoned musicians to turn daily metro commutes into concerts

Nahome Ruecke (R) joined by his mentor Patrick Abdo. Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 7:55 AM

The Dubai Metro Music Festival is back, breathing life into the city's busy stations as a diverse group of artists transforms daily commutes into musical concerts.

Among many artists is 12-year-old Nahome Ruecker, a German artist who has lived his entire life in the UAE. Specialising in piano and drums, Nahome has spent the last six years perfecting his art. A student and star musician at the Dubai American Academy, Dubai Metro stations is now his new stage and audience—daily commuters.

For Nahome, performing at the festival is a dream come true. "It's incredible to perform for people who weren't expecting it. There's something special about surprising them with music as they head home or rush to work," said Ruecker. "The best part is watching people stop, listen, and enjoy; our music is bringing a moment of joy into their daily routines."

The festival began on September 21 and will continue until 27 at five Dubai Metro stations. Organised by Brand Dubai in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), metro users can expect to hear from different musicians representing a range of musical genres.

Ruecke and Abdo entertaining commuters

Ruecker has received a lot of support from the audience, which has been a source of pride and motivation. "The appreciation from the crowd is amazing. People come up to me and say how much they loved my performance. It makes me want to keep doing this and making them smile," said Ruecker.

Guided by a mentor

Ruecker's mentor and teacher, Patrick Abdo, a Lebanese expat and founder of The Music Path, is also performing during the festival. Over the next six days, Abdo will perform with Ruecker and 14 other students across five metro stations.

Abdo said, "Performing at the metro stations is a unique experience. We are playing for people from every walk of life who wouldn't necessarily come to a concert. And they're loving it. It's an honour to bring music to their daily journeys.

"Watching people pause in their commute to appreciate what we're doing is incredible. You get this instant connection, and that's what music is all about, creating moments that resonate with everyone, no matter where they are from or what they do," Abdo added.

Bringing ancient sounds to modern spaces