Dubai: 100 restaurants offer up to 30% discounts in new summer campaign

Foodies can enjoy special discounts as part of a new food festival during the summer months. The inaugural edition of Sizzling Summer Eats runs until August 15, offering diners the chance to save up to 30 per cent off at 100 restaurants across Dubai.
Launched as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the initiative allows diners to choose from Michelin-favourite restaurants like Tresind and Reif Kushiyaki as well as budget eats like Buffalo Wild Wings and Gypsy Chinese.
Tables of two can enjoy 20 per cent off their bill, while larger groups can take advantage of discounts rising up to 30 per cent for up to four or more diners. Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has carefully curated the expansive list of 100 eateries, offering diners a wide choice of cuisines, from internationally acclaimed restaurants to homegrown concepts.
In addition to this, the Summer Restaurant Week offer will return this DSS and take place from August 23 to September 1. Foodies can enjoy a curated list of 50 top family-friendly restaurants offering specially priced set menus for lunch and dinner.
There will also be an exclusive DSS Entertainer package, which offers over 7,000 buy-one-get-one offers across a selection of restaurants, attractions, water parks, beauty, fitness locations, and other destinations across Dubai. It is priced at just Dh195, and offers are redeemable every day of the week.
