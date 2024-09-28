E-Paper

Drones on water? Dubai Police to develop unmanned security boats

Haddad, a project to enhance security of the Emirates' water areas, is the first-of-its-kind in the region

A Staff Reporter
Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 1:08 PM

Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 1:14 PM

Dubai Police have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Trident Engineering & Marine to boost the design and manufacturing of the force's USVs - unmanned surface vehicles or drone boats.

This MoU is part of the ongoing development of the Dubai Police Smart Boat (Haddad), “a project aimed at enhancing security coverage of the emirates’ water areas."


Haddad also supports the smart transformation of security operations, reduces operational and maintenance costs of security boats, shortens response times, and strengthens databases through field surveys.”

Haddad, according to Dubai Police, is the first of its kind project in the region.

Maj-Gen Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, director of the General Department of Human Resources, who signed the MoU on behalf of Dubai Police said: “Haddad project is based on extensive studies, research, visits, and joint coordination with various relevant entities to ensure this project becomes a local and global leading model.”

He also emphasised the role of partnerships in exchanging expertise, knowledge, and specialised sciences to achieve Dubai Police's strategic goals.

