DP World Foundation contributes Dh10 million to Mothers' Endowment campaign

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 10:50 PM

DP World's charity and humanitarian arm, the DP World Foundation, has joined a growing list of contributors to the Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world.

DP World Foundation announced a contribution of Dh10 million to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Landmark Group announced its contribution of Dh5 million to the Mothers' Endowment campaign, while Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, announced his contribution of Dh1 million.

The campaign, launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to support underprivileged individuals through education, which offers them a chance to improve their lives in a sustainable way and prepares them for the job market. The campaign also promotes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity.

Donation channels

The Mothers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Mother" to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

