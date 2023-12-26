Don't own a car? From ferry to shuttle, 5 alternate ways to travel between Dubai and Sharjah

Tired of getting spammed via SMS and over the phone? It takes only a few taps to put an end to all of it
Looking for a quick and cost-efficient option to travel between Dubai and Sharjah?
Commute without a car and metro between the two cities separated by a sandy border might seem daunting at first, but is actually pretty convenient.
Those looking for comfort have the option of cabs, whereas buses prove to be a more inexpensive mode of transport.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Whether you are hitting Sharjah's bustling markets or looking to get a view of Dubai's scenic skyline - or maybe you are a busy bee travelling for work between the two cities on a daily basis - here is a guide to getting around between the two emirates.
RTA offers many bus routes from different points between the two bustling cities. The intercity bus options come at different prices and start from various locations in the two cities. Here is a list of the most common bus services offered:
From Dubai to Sharjah
Routes shown above are as per RTA's Sohail application.
From Sharjah to Dubai (Bus service offered by RTA)
(Bus service offered by SRTA)
RTA offers its cab service between the two emirates. An additional cost of Dh20 is charged when crossing between the two cities.
Sharjah's transport authority SRTA offers a similar taxi service to Dubai, with the same additional charge of Dh20.
Cab services like Careem and Uber are great options to consider while commuting, as they offer several options ranging from normal to luxury, suiting the needs of all kinds of travellers.
Looking for a scenic option to reach your destination? RTA's ferry service runs between Dubai and Sharjah from Al Ghubaibah to Sharjah Aquarium (FR5). The service runs back and forth between the two stops.
Cost: Dh15 (silver card) and Dh25 (gold card) for one way travel.
Both Dubai and Sharjah international airports offer shuttle services to each emirate. This bus service is a quick and cheap way to reach the other city after landing in or leaving the country.
Air Arabia offers coaches from Sharjah Airport to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Ras al Khaimah. The bus runs to and from Al Ghurair Centre between Dubai and Sharjah. One trip costs Dh20.
Countless private bus services and tourism agencies offer transport from Dubai airport to Sharjah and vice versa.
There are numerous car rental options across the UAE for tourists as well as residents to dive into. Be it a family-friendly car or a sports car to fulfil your adrenaline rush, rental spots across the Emirates offer it all.
Apart from rental stores, customers also have online options like Udrive and Ekar. Renting cars is just a click away with these two, as they offer a range of vehicles and brands.
ALSO READ:
Tired of getting spammed via SMS and over the phone? It takes only a few taps to put an end to all of it
Failure to update the card within 30 days from date of expiry can result in late fees that can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000
The government recently released an updated list of 103 approved and licensed domestic workers' offices nationwide
According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the community is the largest in the country – making up 30 per cent of the population
The time limit to renew is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which late fines will apply
There are two ways to deactivate your Dewa account online – with and without a login
Did you know that you can book a flight ticket now and pay up to two years later?
By engaging with your child's curiosity and supporting their exploration, you create a nurturing environment for lifelong learning, creativity, and happiness