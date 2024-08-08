'Don't fight, maintain good behaviour': Nepal embassy in UAE issues advisory

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 5:26 PM

Nepal's Embassy in the UAE advised its compatriots to maintain good behaviour and not engage in fights under the influence of alcohol. The South Asian country's mission in Abu Dhabi said in a message posted on its Facebook account that it is a goodwill ambassador in the UAE and, therefore, does not engage in fights under the influence of alcohol.

"The Nepali Embassy requests all Nepali brothers and sisters in the UAE to show good behaviour in their areas and workplaces, as they are Nepal's goodwill ambassadors. In recent days, information has been received from the relevant authorities that there is an increase in the tendency of Nepalis to get into drunken fights, so all concerned are informed to be aware of this," said the notice issued on August 6.

The embassy has warned that UAE law enforcement authorities will take action against individuals who are intoxicated, display disorderly behaviour, or verbally abuse the security personnel stationed at the embassy.

Missions from South Asian countries in the UAE regularly issue advisories to remind citizens to comply with local laws and regulations as part of their ongoing awareness campaigns.

Earlier this week, Bangladeshi missions in the UAE advised their countryman to show "utmost restraint" and abide by the local laws here as part of the awareness campaigns to guide their countrymen about the local laws and regulations.

The advisory came after many Bangladeshis took to the streets in the UAE earlier to protest against their prime minister, Sheikh Hasina's government, on the quota issues. On Monday, Hasina – who ruled the country for 15 years – stepped from her post as protestors stormed her palace, forcing her to flee the country.