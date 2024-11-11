Do social media bans work? UAE experts weigh in

Photo: AFP file

As Australia prepares to limit social media usage of teens under the age of 16, there have been debates and discussions around the world about the pioneering legislation. Khaleej Times asked UAE experts whether measures like bans actually discourage youngsters. While some supported the ban, others said it could be detrimental to children’s development.

“This is not a yes or no answer as the problem is far more complex than that,” said Nick Hart, Principal at Horizon English School. “On a continuum though, I would place the answer to this question closer to no than yes. We already have age restrictions on social media, but these restrictions are ignored by many with no consequence. And even if we can stop children from having social media accounts, we probably cannot control the many instances where parents let their children use their social media platforms on their devices.”

Nick Hart

The Australian government last week announced that it would place an age limit of 16 years for youngsters to start using social media, and hold platforms responsible for ensuring compliance.

UAE-based life coach and founder of One Life Coaching Anne Jackson said the move was the need of the hour.

“As parents, we wouldn’t leave children with unrestricted access to harmful substances or risky financial decisions, trusting only in ‘awareness talks’ to keep them safe,” she said. “So, why should we rely solely on conversations about the dangers of social media while leaving teens at the mercy of platforms designed to exploit their attention? If extensive research on the effects of social media had been conducted before it became so ingrained in our lives, there may well have been more protective measures in place today.”

She added that with “mounting evidence and the benefit of hindsight”, it has become clear that there needs to be a different approach to social media and she hoped that Australia’s move will be “a critical first step toward a healthier, more mindful approach to youth and technology”.

Double-edged sword

According to child and adolescent specialist psychologist Sarah Maamari from Sage Clinic, social media was a double-edged sword. “For some teens, sharing personal achievements online can bring pride and excitement but if they encounter negative or critical comments, it may affect their confidence and enthusiasm,” she said.

“On the other hand, teens who may struggle to connect in person sometimes find supportive communities online. In these situations, online interactions can foster friendships and reduce feelings of isolation.”

She said parents are faced with several challenges as social media introduces children to a world beyond their control and, often, beyond their full understanding. “Implementing restrictions can often be met with resistance, especially when children argue that their friends do not have similar rules,” she said.

“Additionally, explaining boundaries to children in a way that is both age-appropriate and clear can be challenging. Parents may struggle to communicate the depth of their concerns - such as fears around privacy or online safety- without frightening their children. This can lead to frustration on both sides, as parents feel they are not fully understood, and children feel unfairly restricted.”

Nick added that the dopamine effect was another challenge. “Social media is designed to keep attention which can be a much stronger behavioural driver than doing what their parents want them to do,” he said.

"Another is peer pressure. All it takes is for a small number of children in a peer group to be given a phone or to be allowed social media before the feeling of needing to follow suit becomes very strong." He said the social media can be a daunting field for parents to navigate. "Children quickly develop their own communication channels and their own language," he said. "The latter is nothing new. Every generation does this but with social media, it is amplified. Therefore, just knowing which platforms children are using and what they are talking about becomes incredibly difficult, let alone trying to modify their behaviour." Tackling it All experts unanimously agreed that parents or teachers cannot single-handedly tackle the issue. "No phones in school should be ubiquitous," said Nick. " While schools can play an important community role in trying to nudge parent and child behaviour, realistically the influence beyond the gates is probably minimal." Sarah said parents should set an example for their children. "It is important to note that children often mirror what they observe; when parents model behaviours like setting time aside for reading, pursuing outdoor activities, or being mindful about screen time, they may create a powerful, long-lasting example," she said. "To help reinforce boundaries, parents and schools might consider encouraging screen-free activities that foster face-to-face connections, such as sports, social clubs, or hobbies." However, Anne added that these approaches alone cannot "fully counteract the addictive nature of social media" and that limiting access might be a good option. "Teenagers are still developing their ability to self-regulate and critically evaluate what they encounter," she said. "This is where regulation becomes essential. By limiting access until a more mature age, we are giving our teens a chance to develop a healthier foundation, just as they would with substances or decisions that carry legal age restrictions."