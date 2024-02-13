'Do join': Indian PM Modi invites expats to meet him in Abu Dhabi

Photo: PTI

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 12:09 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 12:14 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a two-day visit to the UAE from today, is eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian expat community during the Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi.

“We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the #AhlanModi programme! Do join this memorable occasion,” PM Modi tweeted before departing for Abu Dhabi.

During his visit, he will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and discuss ways to deepen, expand, and strengthen the strategic partnership.

This evening, PM Modi will address more than 60,000 expats during the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The event organisers said registrations were closed because of an “overwhelming response” from the Indian community to attend Modi’s address.

Later, on Wednesday, the Indian PM will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. Modi will deliver a keynote address at the summit where India is the 'guest of honour' along with Turkey and Qatar. He will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

By Wednesday evening, Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu sandstone temple, in Abu Dhabi.

