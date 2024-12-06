Did you know Dubai Ruler was born in home with no electricity? New book reveals rare stories

Photo: Supplied

A new authorised biography of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, is available now, offering an invaluable insight into the life and legacy of of the Ruler.

Titled 'To Be the First', the book provides a comprehensive portrait of Sheikh Mohammed’s role in shaping not just Dubai, but the entire UAE.

Ian Fairservice, managing Partner and group editor-in-chief of Motivate Media Group, expressed his excitement about the publication. “We are truly honoured to be publishing this authorised biography of...Sheikh Mohammed. To Be the First gives a unique insight into the making of an extraordinary leader and the building of a remarkable nation.”

Written by British historian Graeme Wilson, the biography explores Sheikh Mohammed’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings to global leadership. Through the stories of those who have worked alongside him as well as never-before-seen pictures, the book provides a unique perspective on how Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership has reshaped the region and transformed Dubai into a global city recognised for its innovation, economic vitality, and multicultural harmony.

A glimpse into Sheikh Mohammed’s early life and leadership

Born in a modest adobe house without electricity or running water, Sheikh Mohammed’s early years were shaped by the foundational moments in UAE history, witnessing key leaders like his father, the late Sheikh Rashid, and the late Sheikh Zayed seal the act of union with a handshake.

Sheikh Mohammed’s rise from becoming the world's youngest Minister of Defence to the Crown Prince of Dubai, and ultimately the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has been remarkable. His visionary leadership has helped Dubai evolve from a small trading outpost into one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-thinking cities, attracting millions of people from across the globe.

The biography captures the essence of Sheikh Mohammed's commitment to creating a peaceful, stable, and prosperous society. Under his stewardship, Dubai has flourished, becoming a global city that attracts people from over 195 nationalities, fostering a spirit of tolerance and opportunity.

Author's deep ties to the UAE

The book’s author, Graeme Wilson, brings a unique perspective to the biography, having lived in the UAE for 34 years. A Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, Wilson is renowned for his expertise in Middle Eastern affairs and his previous biographies of UAE leaders. His first biography was Father of Dubai, on the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He has gone on to write the authorised biographies of Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a host of other world leaders across the Middle East and Asia.