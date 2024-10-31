Dh500 fine: Pedestrians get right of way on roads in school, residential zones in Abu Dhabi

The rule applies on roads with a speed limit of 40km/hr
Motorists will face penalties for not giving way to pedestrians on roads in certain areas with a speed limit of 40 km/h in Abu Dhabi.
Pedestrians have the right of way when crossing roads with speed limits of 40km/hr in residential, school and hospital areas, Abu Dhabi Police said on Thursday.
The authority also stated that these areas do not require crossing lines for pedestrians to cross.
According to Section 69, non-compliant drivers will be fined Dh500 and 6 traffic points for not giving priority to pedestrians in these areas.
Motorists have been urged to always give pedestrians priority and reduce speed limit on these roads.
