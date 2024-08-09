E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dh400 fine in UAE: Police warn against covering number plates of towed vehicles

The authority said that drivers of recovery vehicles will also incur four black points

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: X/Abu Dhabi Police
Photo: X/Abu Dhabi Police

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 6:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have warned recovery vehicles not to cover the number plates of vehicles being towed and said that doing so carries a fine as well as black points.

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday said that it is prohibited to cover the number plates of transported vehicles.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority said that drivers of recovery vehicles will be fined Dh400 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.


ALSO READ:


More news from UAE