Dh3,000 fine in UAE: Several trucks impounded for illegally transporting sand

Trucks from several companies were penalised in Ajman for transporting sand without a permit.
These heavy vehicles were seized and impounded, and hefty fines were imposed, the Ajman Municipality said on Saturday.
The unauthorised transport of sand is an offence punishable by a fine of at least Dh3,000, along with vehicle impoundment.
The violators were caught as the emirates's authorities ramp up inspections and monitoring of public compliance with regulations.
Last week, the Ajman Police urged motorists to maintain lane discipline, reminding them of the Dh1,000 fine and four-black-point penalty for illegal swerving
Authorities also reminded drivers to use indicators when changing lanes, follow safety guidelines when driving in the rain, avoid distracted driving, and not exceed the specified speed limits.
