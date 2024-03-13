Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points: 6 cars seized in UAE after viral video of owners doing dangerous stunts in rain

Workers fished out dozens of number plates from water ponds on the streets
Six vehicles that sped through two flooded valleys have been seized in Ras Al Khaimah. A video of the dangerous act went viral on social media. The vehicle owners now face thousands of dirhams in fines, with their 4WDs remaining confiscated for nearly half a year.
Several areas in the UAE were flooded after heavy rains pounded the emirates over the weekend. According to the RAK Police, the drivers face a Dh2,000 fine, 60-day vehicle impoundment and 23 black points. This penalty is as per a federal law that penalises driving entering a flooded valley — regardless of their level of danger.
Additionally, as per a law enacted in RAK recently, their vehicles will remain confiscated for another 120 days. They will need to pay Dh10,000 to get their vehicles released after.
According to the police, the vehicles were captured on camera wading through flooded valleys in Al Mazraa and Mina Al Arab. After identifying the vehicles participating in the stunt and their drivers, the RAK police arrested them and imposed the penalties.
