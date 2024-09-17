Dh16.5 per class: Meet UAE coach who is making learning football affordable for kids

Abdullah Ali, founder of Hattrick Football Academy. Photos: Supplied

Driven by his love for football, a 48-year-old coach is teaching the game to Emirati children at a price as low as Dh16.5 per class. Abdullah Ali, founder of Hattrick Football Academy, said he wanted to make the lessons affordable for all parents.

The Emirati has devoted over 11 years as a coach, talent scout, and administrator at various local clubs. When he was initially approached by parents to teach their children, he offered sessions in private centres and public spaces, before finally establishing his academy.

Hattrick Academy has expanded to five locations — Nad Al Shiba, Oud Muteena, Al Warqa'a 3, Al Barsha 3, and Al Barsha South — catering to children aged 6 to 14. The academy aims to make football training accessible, especially for families struggling with transportation to distant venues.

Offered to UAE nationals at a nominal fee of Dh265, the package at Hattrick Academy covers 16 sessions a month and also includes training uniform.

Every year, Hattrick Academy expands its age groups. "We started with ages 7 to 10, then expanded to ages 5 to 14, and we're also exploring basketball training for girls," says Abdullah.

A family atmosphere

The academy fosters social connections among parents during training and competitions. "Many parents have made meaningful friendships at training and tournaments," Abdullah says. “The stands have transformed into social gatherings filled with lively conversations.”

A key aspect of Hattrick Academy's success lies in its coaching philosophy. Coaches are selected not only for technical skills but also for their interpersonal abilities with children. "They guide young players through natural behaviour without punishment," Abdullah notes, emphasising that this nurturing approach is essential for developing skilled, well-rounded athletes.

Abdullah also emphasises promoting health and wellness among his trainees. "I've noticed rising obesity rates among children due to excessive sitting and gaming, which pose serious health risks." He aims to instil a healthy lifestyle while encouraging children to move away from screens. "It's essential to teach them values like commitment to prayer, even during play, and to foster sportsmanship that minimises negativity."

However, the Emirati coach does face some challenges. "Training kids is straightforward, but earning parents' trust is much harder."

Securing suitable training locations remains his biggest hurdle despite having access to equipment.

"Providing children with love and guidance while being a father figure during training is not easy," he admits, but says he has seen remarkable improvements in players' fitness, gameplay, and self-confidence as a result.

Transforming a passion into a project is challenging, requiring significant effort and persistence. "Once you start achieving your goals and dedicate yourself, opportunities begin to arise," he said.

Abdullah highlights the Al-Furjan Fund's crucial role in easing venue challenges and supporting his passion project.