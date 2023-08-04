Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points: UAE police urge residents to avoid throwing garbage on roads

Mintu Chandra dreams of opening his own hair salon and hopes to relocate his family to the UAE
Abu Dhabi Police has urged resident to adhere to traffic rules and avoid throwing grabage on the roads.
The authority says that according to Article 71 of the Traffic Law, throwing garbage on the road can result in a fine of Dh1,000 and 6 black points for the violator.
Motorists have been asked to avoid polluting their environment by throwing waste in closed bins. The authority added that it continues to educate motorists in order to avoid irresponsible behaviour.
The authority also attempts to maintain and create green spaces and beautiful streets, in accordance with the best international practices.
Abu Dhabi Police also added that there will be no leniency in implementing the law and have criticised such behaviour.
