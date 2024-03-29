Dh1 iPhone case, towels: 10 things you can buy for Dh5 or less in UAE's mega online sale

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 4:44 PM

If you have put off shopping amid rising costs, now is the time to break the hiatus. Go online and re-instal your favourite shopping apps as the UAE kicks off a three-day mega sale today.

The annual Great Online Sale delivers on its promise of up to 95 per cent in discounts, with some items being offered at throwaway prices.

Khaleej Times trawled through some of the major e-commerce platforms to check out some marked-down essentials and those you could easily add to cart.

Believe it or not, we've found items you can buy for as low as Dh1. Here's a list of 10 products that cost Dh5 or less — but only until March 31.

1. iPhone case for Dh1

Previously sold at Dh49, this orange matte case for iPhone 13 is now available at Dh1 on noon.com.

So, what if you have an iPhone 15? This is your lucky day because you can get the Dh219 silicone Apple case for only Dh9 — however, it appears to be available in limited quantities.

You'll find it on SharafDG's website (https://uae.sharafdg.com/) :

2. Pendant lamp shade for Dh3

Spruce up your home with a decorative lamp shade that won't hurt your budget at all. This black-and-white Ikea piece is perfect for living rooms or bedrooms with a minimalist aesthetic. You'll find it on www.ikea.com/ae.

3. Blouses and skirts at Dh4 each

Clothes at Brands For Less are already discounted — but, for this weekend, a bunch of fashion items have been marked down even further. Check them out on www.brandsforless.com.

4. A pack of dental floss for Dh1.05

Stock up on dental floss with this offer from Life Pharmacy (www.lifepharmacy.com). A pack of 50 floss picks, which used to cost Dh10.50, is now only Dh1.05. ()

5. Fragrance oil for Dh2

Need a new scent for your diffuser? Some bottles of fragrance oil are on sale at Homes R Us (www.homesrus.ae). This Cedarwood one, which used to cost Dh13, is now only Dh2.

6. Face towels for Dh2

This is a sign to change the face towels in your bathroom. Here are some of the Dh2 offers of Homes R Us:

7. Cereal dispenser for Dh5

If you love cereals, then this could be the storage solution you need. From Dh19, Home Box slashed the price to Dh5 (www.homeboxstores.com).

8. Eye and lip pencils for Dh4

Check your make-up kit and see if you need to buy new pencils for your eyes and lips. You'll find these on Centrepoint's Great Onlline Sale page (www.centrepointstores.com):

9. Egg slicer for Dh5

Love putting eggs on your salads and sandwiches? This slicer from Ikea is a life-saver, and you can get it for only Dh5.

10. Baby wipes for Dh4

For new parents, baby wipes is always on the grocery list. Don't forget to go through the sale items on the FirstCry app.

Enjoy 84 per cent off for this particular brand:

