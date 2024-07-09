Depression, fatigue: UAE residents warned of vitamin D deficiency during peak summer

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 5:04 PM

Apart from the rising heat, there's another thing surging during the summers —Vitamin D deficiency levels. With temperatures in the UAE soaring beyond 50°C, residents are spending more time indoors to escape the extreme heat. While this is necessary for safety, it presents a challenge in maintaining adequate Vitamin D levels, which is primarily obtained through sunlight exposure.

R.K., a 27-year-old male from Yemen, reported feeling increasingly low in mood, exhibiting symptoms indicative of depression. He also presented with complaints of extreme fatigue persisting for several months. Upon clinical evaluation at Thumbay University Hospital, tests revealed severely low levels of vitamin D, with a serum concentration of 7 ng/mL (normal range typically considered above 20 ng/mL).

He was then prescribed an intensive vitamin D treatment regimen and was initiated on oral vitamin D supplementation at a dose of 50,000 IU weekly for a duration of three months.

After completing the three-month course of supplements, his vitamin D levels were reassessed. The follow-up blood test revealed a significant improvement, with his vitamin D levels now measuring above 20 ng/mL, indicating a successful response to treatment.

Working long hours in office

Sarah, a 32-year-old resident of Dubai, works long hours in an office with minimal sun exposure and avoids going outside during the extreme summer heat. She ends up spending her weekends indoors. Her diet is relatively balanced, but she avoids dairy due to lactose intolerance.

She visited International Modern Hospital Dubai in July, complaining of persistent fatigue, muscle aches and occasional bone pain. She also mentioned feeling more depressed over the past few months.

Upon examination, Sarah appeared pale and had mild tenderness in her lower back and thighs. Blood tests revealed a Vitamin D level of 15 ng/mL, which is considered deficient (normal range: 30-100 ng/mL).

She was given oral vitamin D supplements of 2000 IU daily for three months with dietary modifications of increasing intake of fortified foods and fatty fish. She was also advised to spend 15-20 minutes outdoors in the early morning, thrice a week.

After three months, her Vitamin D levels improved to 35 ng/mL. She reported significant improvements in her symptoms, including reduced fatigue and muscle pain.

Dr Ghada Badri, specialist-Internal Medicine, Thumbay University Hospital, said that the amount of vitamin D that the skin can naturally make is limited by the decrease in outdoor exposure. “Due to less sun exposure in the summer, vitamin D insufficiency may rise inconsistently. Doctors say that many residents choose to stay indoors to escape the strong heat and possible sunburn, which unintentionally reduces their amount of time spent in the sun,” said Dr Badri.

Balance Vitamin D levels

However, doctors recommend residents to expose themselves to the Sun to balance their vitamin D levels. Dr Nagwa Khalil Akasha, specialist internal medicine and endocrinologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said that the safest times for residents to get sunlight exposure are early in the morning (before 10am) and late in the afternoon (after 4pm). “During these times, the sun's rays are less intense, reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses and skin damage,” said Dr Akasha.

Apart from sunlight exposure, there are a few natural dietary sources of vitamin D.

“Natural sources of vitamin D apart from sunlight include fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), egg yolks, fortified foods (such as milk and cereals), certain types of mushrooms and cod liver oil,” said Dr Jaya Geetha, specialist internal medicine at Zulekha Hospital Dubai.