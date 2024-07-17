Damaged crops, cables: Dubai residents seek safe ways to keep squirrels out of homes

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 7:47 AM

Many UAE residents have encountered squirrels in their communities and are asking authorities responsible for public health and environment to help provide them with proper solutions to mitigate incursion of squirrels in their neighbourhoods.

Squirrels have quickly gone from being seen in public parks to residing in residential areas. This has led people to seek a safe way to eliminate them from their properties without causing any harm to the species, as squirrels are known for damaging cables and plants in gardens.

Kholoud K., an Emirati residing in Dubai's Al Barsha area, has been actively dealing with squirrel-related problems. “The squirrels were eating the mangoes, berries, and figs from my trees, which has been quite annoying.”

Kholoud took action by placing a scarecrow to scare the squirrels away, but it didn't work. Then, she contacted the Dubai Municipality, who provided her with traps to capture and release the squirrels in the desert. "My fruits are now growing safely. I haven't seen any more squirrels near my house," she said.

Damaging cables

Haleema M, an Emirati living in the same area, enjoys having squirrels around her house. She doesn't mind the squirrels eating her crops but is concerned about them damaging cables.

The 25-year-old mentioned how many people capture squirrels and keep them as pets. When her relative asked her to give him a squirrel every time she captured one, she agreed. He kept the squirrel in a large cage in his backyard, but it eventually escaped. After several unsuccessful attempts to get rid of the squirrels by capturing and releasing them in a remote place, Haleema gave up. "I consider it a good deed, and I routinely inspect the cables."

Authorities recently proposed a solution to provide glue boards and place them in house yards to capture squirrels. While many people try to eliminate squirrels, others feel guilty using glue boards because it's difficult to free the squirrel once it is stuck. Many squirrels end up dying after getting stuck in the glue.

Where do squirrels come from?

In the book, 'A Natural History of the Emirates', Jacky Judas explained the origin of squirrels in the UAE. The author said it is unknown how the Northern Palm Squirrel made its way to the UAE from its native range in western Asia (India, Nepal, Pakistan). "We might guess that it has been imported in the pet trade, where some individuals managed to escape or may even have been intentionally released," said Judas.

Residents in Ras Al Khaimah were the first to notice squirrels spreading on their farms, causing significant damage to their crops. This led many farm owners to seek solutions to reduce their losses, eventually resorting to using pesticides to keep the animals away.