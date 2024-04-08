Video: UAE police seize more than 18 tonnes of fireworks from farm

After downloading an app, have you ever experienced the application being replaced by malicious versions?
Ras Al Khaimah Police has nabbed a fireworks dealer who was illegally selling from a small house within the emirate.
The authority said that 1,038 boxes of fireworks were found in his possession, weighing 18.5 tonnes. The packages were stored in a farm behind the house.
Ras Al Khaimah Police received a report from the Criminal Investigation Department, which indicated that an individual was promoting and selling fireworks in a small house.
After the information was confirmed, the authority formed a team to take the necessary legal action and monitor the the activity of the suspect. The team then reached the location and seized the prohibited materials.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, urged warned residents of the dangers of using and trading fireworks in the country.
In the UAE, those who trade, import, export or manufacture firecrackers are subject to a fine of no less than Dh100,000 and can be sentenced to prison for at least a year.
