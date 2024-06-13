UAE: Zero violent crime reported in this emirate in first quarter of the year

Schools in the country working out training modules, professional development programmes for teachers
There has been no disturbing or violent crime committed in Ajman’s Al Nuaimiya Area in the first quarter of the year, the Ajman Police said on Thursday.
Violent or disturbing crimes include murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. These offences form the Crime Index that is used to gauge the overall volume and rate of crime reported to law enforcement in a particular area.
Lt Col Mohammed Abdullah Bushahab Al Suwaidi, head of Al Nuaimiya Police Station, praised the officers and staff for “working together to implement security initiatives, in addition to increasing security awareness programmes, and involving the community in enhancing security.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He noted their efforts resulted in having no violent crime reported from January to March this year.
ALSO READ:
Schools in the country working out training modules, professional development programmes for teachers
Distribution of funds will be done through the institute Norka Roots, an entity by the government of the south Indian state
They will be competing in football, cricket, and volleyball tournaments, among other activities
Islam Belaribi's content ranges from personal experiences to motivational messages and practical advice on coping with cancer
The amended hours are meant to ensure smooth operations during the festival
When Ahmad found the wallet in Al Muhaisnah 4 area, he knew exactly what he had to do
Exiting the country with the child without the consent of the other parent could earlier amount to 'abduction'
Recently, one patrol officer entered a burning car to save a trapped driver