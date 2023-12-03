UAE: Woman jailed, fined Dh3,000 for assaulting man, scratching his face

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 9:15 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 9:18 PM

A woman has been sentenced to two months imprisonment and fined Dh3,000 for assaulting a man in a residential building and scratching his face with her hand. The Fujairah Federal Court issued the judgement and stated that the man could not perform his work for over 20 days due to sustained injuries.

The victim lodged a complaint, claiming that the woman attacked him as he entered his residential building, raising her voice and hurling insults without provocation. In response, he threatened to report her to the police. She then physically assaulted him, prompting him to file a police report, Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm reported.

When the police summoned the accused, she initially confessed to the allegations, leading to the case being referred to the Public Prosecution. However, she retracted her statements during the investigations and denied the charges. The accused claimed that upon returning from the market and while heading to her apartment, the man attacked her at the building entrance. She alleged that the assault continued in the building's elevator, forcing her to defend herself, and she scratched him in the face.

The man attached a medical examination form confirming multiple scratches on the right side of the face, forehead, left ear, and neck.

In absentia, the court sentenced the accused to two months imprisonment, imposed a Dh3,000 fine, and applied the legally prescribed judicial fee.

The court stated that it was satisfied with the evidence presented, considering the victim's statements and the accused's admission to scratching the man's face, causing injuries. Despite the accused's assertions, the court found no room for doubt regarding her involvement in the crime.

