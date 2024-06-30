Parking fees are set in order to regulate the limited spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of these spots
The Dubai Court has sentenced two Pakistani workers to three months in prison, followed by deportation, for assaulting a fellow worker.
According to court documents, the incident occurred around 1am in a shared room in labour accommodation on February 3, 2024.
Both defendants, who resided in the same room as the victim, conspired to commit the assault.
The first accused brandished a knife to threaten the victim into compliance and under the duress of this threat, the second accused carried out the sexual assault.
A fellow resident who was awakened by the victim’s cries for help intervened, leading to the arrest of the accused.
Prosecutors presented compelling evidence to court including eyewitness testimony and forensic analysis reports linking the second accused to the crime.
In their first appearance at the Dubai Criminal Court on April 22, both defendants denied charges of threatening and sexually assaulting the victim.
However, the court found the testimonies of the witnesses and the forensic evidence credible and consistent.
Judges noted the coordinated effort and the use of a weapon in the crime, underscoring the severity of the assault.
In its ruling, the court sentenced both defendants to three months in prison, effective from May 13, 2024, and ordered their deportation after serving their sentences.
