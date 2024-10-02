UAE: Traveller caught with 8.7kg drugs at Sharjah airport

'I need Dh160,000 for plane tickets': Lebanese expats in UAE scrambling to fly families out of Beirut
Others are advising their relatives and family to remain where they are for now, and praying that they stay safe
The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority on Wednesday announced that it had foiled an attempt to smuggle 8.716kg of narcotics at Sharjah International Airport.
Customs officers at Sharjah Airport Customs Centre became suspicious of cardboard packages belonging to a passenger, and upon closer inspection, they discovered the packages contained 10,934 narcotic tablets, with a total weight of 8.716kg, hidden inside lighting equipment.
A case was filed, and the seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority commended the inspection officers and staff at the customs centre for their vigilance, heightened security awareness, and firm stance against smugglers and those attempting to bring prohibited materials through Sharjah’s customs ports.
ALSO READ:
Others are advising their relatives and family to remain where they are for now, and praying that they stay safe
The project will remain on hold until corrective measures are implemented
The woman claimed her husband had not covered their living expenses, along with not paying for return flight tickets
The decision also includes regulations concerning ownership, and disposal of shares by partners
Part of the emotional toll of the escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions is feeling like your cultural identity is being erased, they say
The institution seeks to rehabilitate inmates psychologically and socially, regardless of their religions or beliefs, Sharjah Police said
The skimmer is equipped with cameras all around it to ensure that it doesn’t cause any accidents
Last year, the country's tourism sector contributed 12 per cent to the country's GDP and provided around 800,000 jobs