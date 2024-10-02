UAE: Traveller caught with 8.7kg drugs at Sharjah airport

Photo: Sharjah Customs/Instagram

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 2:00 PM

The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority on Wednesday announced that it had foiled an attempt to smuggle 8.716kg of narcotics at Sharjah International Airport.

Customs officers at Sharjah Airport Customs Centre became suspicious of cardboard packages belonging to a passenger, and upon closer inspection, they discovered the packages contained 10,934 narcotic tablets, with a total weight of 8.716kg, hidden inside lighting equipment.

A case was filed, and the seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.

