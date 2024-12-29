UAE: Teen fined Dh1,000 for leaving 'offensive' note on woman's car

A 19-year-old Emirati has been fined Dh1,000 after being found guilty of violating the public decency act. The incident, which took place in a public parking lot near a café in the Port Rashid area, involved the young man leaving an offensive handwritten note on a woman's car.

The incident occurred on November 10, 2023, when the woman, also an Emirati, parked her white Mercedes and entered the café with her husband. About an hour later, the husband returned to the vehicle, only to find a handwritten note on the windshield containing language deemed inappropriate and offensive.

Upon discovering the note, the husband immediately took a photo of it and sent it to his wife, who then promptly reported the incident to the police.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities quickly launched an investigation. After reviewing surveillance footage from the area, the authorities identified the young man, who was driving a vehicle registered in Abu Dhabi. The police contacted him, and he later confessed to placing the note on the car.

During questioning, the defendant explained that he had written the note as a joke, intending it to be a prank. He also admitted that he did not know the car’s owner and had no prior connection to her, adding that his only goal was to provoke a reaction. However, he left the scene before seeing any potential reaction due to his actions.

The defendant expressed regret for his actions, admitting he had not anticipated the consequences of his behaviour.

During court proceedings, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges and presented evidence of his reconciliation with the complainant. However, the court emphasised that the offence could not be dismissed, even with the reconciliation, emphasising the seriousness of the violation. In its ruling, the court referred to Federal Law No. 31 of 2021 on crimes and penalties, which penalises actions that breach public decency. However, taking into account the defendant's age and his remorse, the court opted for a more lenient penalty by imposing a fine of Dh1,000. ALSO READ: UAE: Residents fined Dh500 for placing unauthorised car stickers Abu Dhabi company, director fined Dh118,500 for faking, concealing documents