UAE: Police recover Dh300,000 stolen from woman in online scam

An Emirati woman who lost Dh300,000 in an online scam was able to get her money back, thanks to the Sharjah Police.
The scammer was able to electronically transfer the amount from the victim's bank account but the police immediately took action, according to a report from the Arabic news media outlet Al Etihad.
As soon as the victim reported the fraud, the Sharjah Police stepped in, froze the amount in the bank account, and returned it to the victim, said Brig Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, director of the Criminal Investigation Department.
Such cases of cybercrime have been on the rise — and among the most popular are cloned official websites that trick users into entering their bank information, Brig Al Zoud said in the Al Etihad report.
The officer reiterated the police's warning to the public: Do not share personal data and be wary of suspicious websites and e-mails. Brig Al Zoud also stressed the importance of regularly updating software on smart devices and computers.
