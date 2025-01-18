UAE: Man fined Dh16,200 for scamming woman using pet adoption scheme

dubai, crime, gulf one, scam, difc, dfsa

A Cameroonian man was sentenced in absentia by Dubai Court of Misdemeanours for using a fake online pet adoption scheme to defraud a UAE resident.

The incident, which took place in late 2022, involved the man falsely advertising a kitten for adoption and tricking the victim into transferring Dh6,200.

According to court documents, the victim came across an online advertisement offering kittens for adoption.

She told prosecutors she selected a kitten from the website and was redirected to a WhatsApp conversation with the scammer.

He requested an initial payment of Dh2,200 for adoption fees to his bank account, providing detailed bank information linked to an Abu Dhabi-based institution.

Trusting the man, the victim transferred the amount on December 30, 2022.

Following this, the scammer claimed that a delivery representative would bring the kitten to her residence.

The victim was then contacted by another individual who introduced himself as the delivery agent. He informed her that the kitten was "too small" and that the distance to her location required an additional Dh4,000 as a refundable insurance deposit.

This amount was transferred to an account at a Ras Al Khaimah-based bank the next day.

When no kitten arrived and communication with both parties ceased, the victim realised she had been deceived. She promptly filed a complaint with Dubai Police, submitting evidence including WhatsApp messages and payment receipts.

When no kitten arrived and communication with both parties ceased, the victim realised she had been deceived. She promptly filed a complaint with Dubai Police, submitting evidence including WhatsApp messages and payment receipts.

During the investigation, authorities identified the Cameroonian national behind the scheme. He admitted to selling pets online through social media platforms and accepting payments via bank transfers and cryptocurrency. However, he claimed he could not recall the specifics of the transactions cited. The court, relying on the victim's testimony and supporting documentation, found sufficient evidence to convict the defendant of online fraud. In its verdict, the court noted that the scam was executed using deceptive means, creating a false impression of legitimacy to induce the victim to part with her money. The defendant was fined Dh16,200, which includes a Dh10,000 penalty for the charges against him and Dh6,200 to cover the amount involved in the crime. If the fine is not paid, the defendant will serve one day in prison for every Dh100 unpaid.