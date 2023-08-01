UAE: Man arrested for smuggling 48 tonnes of drugs, creating custom-made warehouse

The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
Abu Dhabi Police have arrested an Asian man for being in possession of 48 tonnes of narcotics and psychotropic substances. The UAE's Public Prosecution announced it had opened an investigation into the case.
The accused had arranged for a special warehouse to store the drugs. He had smuggled the narcotics into the country and concealed them with the intent to traffic them again. The total amount of narcotics seized was 48 tonnes and 693kg.
The Public Prosecution has said that these crimes are punishable by law according to Federal Decree Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The authority also called on the public to report any suspicious activities related to drugs and psychotropic substances.
