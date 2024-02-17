UAE

UAE helps nab fugitive, hands him over to Kuwaiti authorities

The accused is under investigation and he and those involved have been referred to the competent authorities

by

Web Desk
Photo: Kuwait Minister of Interior
Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 3:38 PM

Last updated: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 3:54 PM

Authorities in the UAE helped arrest a fugitive wanted in Kuwait and seized more than 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars.

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said in a post on social media that the accused was involved in forgery and tampering with documents and invoices.

The expat was apprehended by UAE officials before he could flee the country and was handed over to Kuwaiti authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The accused is under investigation and he and those involved have been referred to the competent authorities.

Web Desk

