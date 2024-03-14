UAE employee steals Dh328,000 budget for scrap paper

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 1:27 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 1:30 PM

An employee in the UAE was found guilty of embezzling Dh328,285, which should have been used to buy scrap paper. She was ordered to return the money to her employer in a ruling issued by Al Ain Primary Court.

The woman was entrusted with Dh491,786 so she could purchase waste paper from suppliers as part of her job, court records show, as published in a report on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

The company later found that the budget was misappropriated and discovered that a huge chunk of it went to the accused's pocket.

The firm filed a case, demanding that the employee return the full amount of Dh328,285, with nine per cent annual interest. It also asked her to cover all expenses incurred in the legal battle.

The court convicted the defendant of embezzlement and ordered her to return the money, but without interest. She will also have to pay the legal fees. All other requests were rejected.

