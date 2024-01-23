UAE: Body of Indian expat, allegedly murdered, flown back to home country

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 5:20 PM

The body of an Indian expat who was allegedly murdered in the UAE has been repatriated. Anil Kumar Vincent, who had been an employee of a local textile company for several years, was reported missing earlier this month.

“He had been working as a PRO for a company for over 35 years,” said Indian social worker Naseer Vatanappally. “On January 2nd, he was asked to inspect one of the offices of the company in Ras Al Khor. Since then, no one had heard from him.”

According to Naseer, Anil’s brother — who works as an accountant in the same company — was unable to get in touch with him and raised an alarm. “Anil’s son came to Dubai from India and together they went to a nearby police station to file a complaint after the mandatory 48-hour wait,” he said. “A few days later, they received a call back from another police station asking to meet officers.”

According to documents seen by Khaleej Times, Anil’s body was located on January 12. Naseer said the family were taken to identify the body. “His face had been badly injured and as per the information relayed to the family, his body was found in a remote desert in Sharjah,” he said. “The family were told that a scuffle may have ended Anil’s life. It was also mentioned that some people have been arrested in connection with this crime, although the details are yet to be revealed. The case is still under investigation.”

The 59-year-old is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The embalming certificate puts the cause of death as strangulation and suppression on the chest. KT has reached out to Dubai Police for a comment.

