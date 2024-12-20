Dubai: Tourist targeted 5 times in 5 days exposes nightclub billing scam

Photo: AFP

Canadian tourist, SY, was targeted by a nightclub billing scam five times in five days. After reading our investigative article about the fraud, he wanted to share his story to warn others and contacted Khaleej Times. SY managed to recover Dh7,000 and even helped another victim reclaim Dh4,000.

The scam, first reported by Khaleej Times involves women using fake profiles on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble to lure men to upscale nightclubs in Dubai. Once there, the women would order expensive drinks, leaving their dates to foot the bill. Victims have reported charges ranging from Dh3,000 to Dh11,000, with scammers vanishing or blocking victims on WhatsApp afterwards.

SY's ordeal began on December 3, when a woman named Bezan invited him to a nightclub in Business Bay. "She ordered multiple drinks while I stuck to water and orange juice. When the bill came, it totalled over Dh7,000," SY recalled. "She acted shocked, saying she didn't realise it would be so expensive. I believed her and paid, feeling both obligated and embarrassed."

On December 4, SY went on a date with another woman, Jasmine, who suggested meeting at a bar in Emirates Financial Towers. SY limited the orders to one drink each, but the bill still reached Dh650. "I refused to pay beyond my Dh70 juice. Jasmine got upset, but I stood firm," he said.

By December 6, SY decided to test Bezan's intentions by inviting her on a second date, suggesting a beach outing. She refused, insisting on meeting at another bar. "She kept ordering drinks again, so I discreetly asked about the bill. It was already Dh3,000," SY said. After a tense exchange, the management relented and charged him only Dh35 for his water. "It was clear she was working with the club and wouldn't have paid her share," he added.

Later that day, SY confronted the manager of the Business Bay nightclub and got a refund of Dh2,500. On December 13, he recovered another Dh4,400.

On December 7, SY met Jasmine again. She insisted on visiting the same bar to 'complete their experience'. When SY refused, she took him to another bar under the same management. She ordered drinks, while he declined. When the bill came to Dh1,000, SY refused to pay and was asked to leave.

That same evening, SY met a third woman, Razan, who invited him to a nightclub at a hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. When he refused to order anything or agree to pay for his date, the bar manager asked him to leave. "It's clear the women work hand-in-glove with these bars to exploit customers," SY said. "They will try to intimidate you, make you feel you'll be in trouble if you don't pay, but that's not true. You have every right to refuse payment for orders you didn't make."

Driven by his experiences, SY shared practical advice for others: "Pay for what you've consumed. If bar staff threaten to call the police, stand your ground and don't let them intimidate you." SY also helped another victim recover Dh4,000 after reading about his experience on Reddit. Since Khaleej Times' initial report, more victims have come forward. One man reported being scammed out of Dh5,000, while another negotiated his Dh5,000 bill down to Dh800. Online forums like Reddit are filled with stories of people recounting how they were lured into nightclubs and left with exorbitant bills. A hospitality professional familiar with the racket said, "These women are clearly collaborating with the clubs, likely earning a commission. This tactic has been seen in Europe and Asia and is now happening in Dubai."