E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Rolex watch for Dh320? Facebook post lures buyers with huge discount in an online scam

Residents are targeted by this sophisticated phishing fraud where they are tempted to provide personal and payment details

by

Mazhar Farooqui
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:03 PM

Have you seen a Facebook post offering a Rolex watch for a paltry Dh320? For watch lovers and collectors, it might seem like a dream come true, but it's actually a nightmare waiting to happen. Cybercriminals are luring unsuspecting victims into a sophisticated phishing scam.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The post claims that the Rolex store at Dubai Mall is temporarily closed due to overwhelming crowds eager to snag a YACHT-MASTER 40 watch at a 65% discount. However, the watches are supposedly available on Rolex's official website and can be delivered free of charge across the Emirates through a link.

Facebook post showing a massive crowd outside the Rolex store in Dubai Mall. Photos: Supplied
Facebook post showing a massive crowd outside the Rolex store in Dubai Mall. Photos: Supplied

Clicking the link takes buyers to a convincing website featuring a "Lucky Spin" game, celebrating Rolex's 57th anniversary in the UAE. Shoppers are coaxed to spin the wheel for a chance at a huge discount. When they do, a message congratulates them on receiving an 85% discount code, "BGBDFV", which is automatically applied at checkout.


With the clock ticking and the promise of a Dh58,000 watch for just Dh320, it's tempting to proceed. To give the fraud a credible spin, users are informed that due to limited quantities, each customer can only receive a maximum of two products.

The trap tightens from hereon. Eager buyers are urged to complete registration and provide personal and payment details.

The website reassures online shoppers with glowing reviews from 'happy customers' like "Robert Charles" and "Thomas William," who oddly have Western names despite being pictured as Arab men in traditional attire.

One such review from "Thomas William" claims, "The right product of the company is nothing to discuss anymore; if you don't buy it at this low price, it's a mistake." These reviews are crafted to add a layer of legitimacy to the scam, further luring victims into the trap.

Security experts warn that this is a classic phishing scam. The website is a façade designed to steal your sensitive information, leading to identity theft and unauthorised transactions.

Obaidullah Kazmi, founder and CTO of Dubai-based cybersecurity firm CREDO, stated, "Imagine someone on the street offering you a Rolex for just Dh320; any reasonable person would immediately suspect a scam or at least a counterfeit product. This level of scepticism should be even greater for online offers that seem too good to be true. Always verify the legitimacy of both the website and the product, and never share personal information without thorough verification."

Authorities have repeatedly advised avoiding clicking on suspicious links and never sharing personal information with unverified sources.

ALSO READ:

Mazhar Farooqui

More news from UAE