Dubai: Man jailed, fined Dh100,000 for driving under influence of drugs

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 2:08 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 2:31 PM

The Dubai Traffic Court sentenced a motorist to two years in prison and imposed a fine of Dh100,000 following a series of serious traffic violations and drug-related offences.

The court found the accused guilty of consuming psychotropic substances, driving under the influence, and operating an uninsured vehicle on a public road with an expired licence.

The court also ordered the suspension of his driving licence for one year. After the completion of his prison term, the driver will be deported from the country.

The authorities prohibited him from transferring or depositing any money to others, either personally or through someone else, without the permission of the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior for a period of two years after the completion of the sentence.

Counselor Salah Bu Farousha Al Falasi, senior advocate general and head of the traffic prosecution, called on all vehicle drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of narcotics and to abide by traffic laws and regulations to ensure traffic safety for all road users in Dubai.

What the law says