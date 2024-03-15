Dubai: Man disguised as woman arrested for begging

Photo: Dubai Police

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM

A young Arab man who wore an abaya and niqab as his disguise for begging was caught near a mosque by Dubai Police, authorities said on Friday.

During Ramadan, authorities are conducting comprehensive security activities to combat begging, which is considered a crime in the country as a form of fraud and deception concealed as charity.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at the Dubai Police, said “the man was wearing a woman’s clothing because he believed people tend to people sympathise more with begging women than men.”

Al Shamsi added the man was caught following a tip from a resident “who reported a suspicious young man disguised as a woman begging.”

Dubai Police reiterated their call to the public not to fall prey to scammers who take advantage of people’s sympathy during the holy month. “The stories they tell and claims they make are contrary to the truth, and residents must be vigilant and not deal with them,” noted Al Shamsi, adding “they (dubious beggars) come begging near mosques, clinics, hospitals, markets and along the roads.”

Intensive anti-begging operations

Early this week, Dubai Police reported they have arrested 17 beggars on the first day of Ramadan. Among them were 13 males and four females.

According to Dubai Police, offenders will be subject to a minimum fine of Dh5,000 and up to three months in prison. Those who organise begging activities and bring individuals from abroad to engage in begging shall be punished with imprisonment of no less than six months and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.

Anyone using information technology to solicit or promote fundraising without an approved license from the competent authority shall be fined not less than Dh250,000 and not more than Dh500,000, or subject to either of these penalties.

Where to donate

Al Shamsi strongly advised the public not to interact with alleged beggars out of pity. He encouraged them to report any illegal activities or begging by calling 901 or using the 'Police Eye' service on Dubai Police smart app.

He underscored donations must be made to registered and legitimate charitable organisations to ensure that their contributions will rightfully reach the needy and not dubious individuals or groups

