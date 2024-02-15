Dubai: Man attacks family at home, arrested in 12 hours

The premier also calls for global cooperation and advocates the policy of one earth, one family and one future
An Arab man attacked a family at their home in Dubai, resulting in one person being injured. The Dubai Police described the nature of the injury as ‘moderate’. The injured person was given medical assistance, the police added.
The police arrested the suspect in less than 12 hours after the attack. He has been referred to the public prosecution. The police have not specified the motive of the attack, saying that further investigations are on.
