Dubai: From hidden drugs in oxygen cylinders to coffee making-machines, Customs thwarts smuggling tactics

Will residents have a long weekend with the first public holiday of 2024?
Dubai Customs' commitment to advanced training and cutting-edge technology has paid off, leading to proactive detection of sophisticated smuggling tactics in 2022 and 2023.
This proactive approach culminated in a major bust, where officers thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 50kg of crystal meth in 382 air cargo packages, cleverly concealed within hygiene-related items, exercise equipment, coffee making-machines, and decorative items.
Furthermore, Dubai Customs inspectors successfully thwarted the smuggling of 251kg of marijuana distributed across 3,477 packages, hidden in oxygen cylinders for diving and sound amplifiers.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sultan Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director of Air Cargo Centres Management at Dubai Customs, remarked, "Over the past two years, Dubai Customs officers in air cargo management have uncovered new tactics used in drug smuggling. This discovery was made possible by their extensive expertise and continually refined skills through specialised training courses focused on detecting contraband. Utilising cutting-edge global support devices, inspectors successfully handled 1,500 diverse cases at air cargo centres in 2022 and 2023, encompassing both illicit drug-related incidents and customs-related occurrences.
These centres, characterised by high cargo movement, underscore Dubai Customs' commitment to uncovering smugglers' attempts involving prohibited substances in various forms, including counterfeit and restricted goods."
ALSO READ:
Will residents have a long weekend with the first public holiday of 2024?
Do you remember playing Sega as a kid? That's how it all started for Arshiya Faraghat, too — it's just that she now uses it to pay bills
Dubai Airports recently forecast annual passenger traffic surpassing 2019 figures to reach 86.8 million in 2023
Beyond medical care, these heroes are dedicated to ensuring the overall well-being of the infants by creating a nurturing environment
It is a porridge-like dish that is most often eaten during important family gatherings and at national and religious holidays, particularly during Ramadan
The three stations will desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day to meet the needs of about 300,000 people
Some are not keen or will have a muted one because of what's happening in Gaza
Police did not identify the nationality of the deceased but said they were a man and a woman