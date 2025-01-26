Dubai expat to be deported after 6-month jail sentence for assaulting police officer

A German woman has been sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to be deported after she was found guilty of assaulting and verbally abusing a female police officer in Dubai.

The incident occurred on April 15, 2024, at the Bur Dubai Police Station's criminal investigations office, where the 43-year-old woman had gone to report a theft.

During her interaction with the officer, a second lieutenant, the woman became agitated and began using inappropriate language. When the officer asked her to stop, the situation quickly escalated. The defendant physically attacked the officer by slapping, punching, and kicking her, which resulted in visible injuries, as confirmed by a medical report.

A fellow officer who was present during the incident testified that the altercation began when a man entered the room to inquire about a previous report he had filed. This provoked the defendant, who then started hurling insults at the officer.

“The defendant became upset...and started issuing inappropriate insults, at which point my colleague asked her to stop,” the witness testified.

“The woman not only used offensive language against my colleague but also physically attacked her without provocation," the officer added.

In her defence, the defendant denied the charges, claiming that she only acted in response to being slapped by the officer first. She also presented a medical report suggesting psychological issues. However, the court found no evidence to support her claim of being slapped, nor did it find any indication of mental incapacity that would absolve her of responsibility for her actions. The court ultimately ruled that the defendant's behaviour violated UAE law by insulting and assaulting a public servant while she was on duty. While the court acknowledged the defendant's psychological state, it concluded that it did not meet the criteria for diminished responsibility.