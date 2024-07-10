E-Paper

Dubai: Suicide attempt, assault charges dropped after couple withdraws complaints

The case dates back to May 2024 and saw the couple, Tori Towey, an Irish national and her South African husband, file cases of assault against each other

Photo used for illustrative purpose only
Photo used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 8:55 PM

Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 9:30 PM

Authorities in Dubai have dropped charges of attempted suicide against Irish national Tori Towey. This came as the Dubai Public Prosecution closed an assault case involving Tori and her husband, a South African national.

The case dates back to May 2024 and saw the couple file cases of assault against each other. They have now reached a compromise and withdrew the complaints.


The Dubai Public Prosecution dropped the charges of attempted suicide against Tori, “considering the circumstances of the case and to enable her to return to normal life”.

According to British media reports, Tori, 28, was an airline cabin crew member. Khaleej Times has reached out to the airline that employed the Irish national for a comment.

Media reports quoted Irish premier Simon Harris as saying that Tori will be flying back to Ireland.

