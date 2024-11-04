Dubai: Expat acquitted in theft case involving Dh5.5-million crypto accounts

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A 36-year-old French woman has been acquitted of charges relating to the theft of her ex-husband’s laptop, which allegedly contained cryptocurrency trading accounts worth over $1 million.

She was also cleared of charges of physical assault against her ex-mother-in-law, related to the same incident.

The rulings, issued by Dubai's criminal courts in July and September respectively, were in the woman’s favour after the court reviewed the evidence presented by both the prosecution and defence. The courts concluded that there was insufficient proof to convict her of the alleged crimes.

The charges originated from an incident on January 26, 2023, when the couple was still married. Her then-husband accused her of preventing him from entering their apartment in Al Barsha and damaging the laptop.

He further claimed that six months later, she assaulted his mother during an altercation at the same apartment.

The laptop, which allegedly contained cryptocurrency trading accounts valued at Dh5.5 million, was said to be dedicated to paying employees of a company owned by the ex-husband.

According to court documents, the Romanian complainant claimed the woman took the device while they were still married. He also stated that, after obtaining a police permit to retrieve his belongings from the apartment, the laptop was missing.

The defence, however, argued that the French national was wrongfully accused, presenting substantial evidence to support her innocence.

Her lawyer, Dr Hassan Elhais from Awatif Shoqi Advocates argued: “The accusations were based on circumstantial evidence. Our client had no motive or opportunity to commit such crimes, and the technical evidence does not directly implicate her.”

In a separate case involving the same woman, she was also found not guilty of assaulting her ex-mother-in-law. The mother-in-law had accused her of initiating a physical altercation during a custody handover for the couple's child. The defendant denied the allegations, asserting that her ex-mother-in-law forced her way into the apartment, violating an agreement that required the handover to take place at the building's reception. The woman explained to the court that, following her custody victory, the agreed-upon arrangement required her ex-mother-in-law to wait at the reception for the child. However, according to the defendant, the ex-mother-in-law disregarded this and entered the apartment forcefully. The court dismissed the assault charges, citing insufficient evidence and noting the ongoing personal disputes between the parties. Elhais remarked, "Our client has been vindicated on these accounts, and we are grateful for the court's thorough examination of the facts in both cases.