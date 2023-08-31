Dubai: Employee steals Dh80,000 gold jewellery from boss’ house; police recover all items

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 4:08 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:49 PM

An employee of a supermarket located in Karama, Dubai has been accused of stealing gold jewellery and other item's from his manager's apartment.

While the manager was away on holiday, the employee duplicated the apartment key and entered the manager's house.

According to a UAE-based Arabic daily, gold jewellery estimated to be worth Dh80,000 was stolen from the manager's house, along with his passport.

The thief then hid the stolen items at his friend's house and fled the country, allegedly informing him that the items were stolen.

When the victim's son realised that a robbery had taken place, he registered a complaint with the police. The police then arrested the friend of the thief and arrested the stolen items.

Both individuals are now facing legal consequences, with the thief being sentenced in absentia and his accomplice present for the trial.

According to authorities, the incident underscores the importance of maintaining security measures and integrity, even in trusted work environments.

