Dubai: Drug supplier sentenced to life in prison after chain of arrests

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi man has been sentenced to life in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for drug trafficking after he was found in possession of cannabis and was attempting to sell it in coordination with an accomplice.

The arrest, carried out by a police team from the Anti-Narcotics Department of Umm Al Quwain Police, took place in Dubai's Al Nahda area after a planned sting operation.

The case began in August 2023 when authorities arrested a 30-year-old Jordanian man, who had been found using drugs and admitted to obtaining cannabis from his brother-in-law, a 33-year-old Sudanese man.

The Sudanese suspect was arrested in September 2023 in Dubai, near Festival City, after being spotted in a parking area. He led authorities to his apartment in Dubai Sports City, where drugs were discovered.

He confessed that he obtained the substances from the Bangladeshi man, who was later identified as the main supplier. The Sudanese man admitted to buying cannabis from the Bangladeshi suspect multiple times, paying between Dh300 and Dh500 per transaction.

With this information, the authorities obtained a warrant to arrest the Bangladeshi man. A sting operation was set up in Al Nahda 1, near Gold Luck Supermarket, in collaboration with the Sudanese man, who agreed to arrange another drug purchase.

During the operation, the Bangladeshi man attempted to flee on foot but was caught by the police. Upon searching him, authorities found a small bag containing a dark substance, suspected to be cannabis, in the right pocket of his blue trousers. A search of his residence in the Al Jabri building in Al Nahda led to further discoveries of cannabis hidden in the bathroom ceiling and a weighing scale under his bed.

A lab analysis confirmed that the confiscated substances were cannabis and its derivatives, weighing approximately 193.13 grams.

The investigation also found evidence of communication between the Bangladeshi man and others regarding drug sales. A forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed incriminating WhatsApp conversations in which he discussed numerous drug transactions, using code names like "paper" and "lulu."

The court was also presented with testimonies from several law enforcement officers, who identified the Bangladeshi man as the supplier.

The Bangladeshi suspect denied the charges during his court appearance, which took place via video link. However, the evidence against him, including testimonies, the forensic report, and his previous admissions, led the court to find him guilty of drug trafficking.