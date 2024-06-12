Dubai: Arrest warrant issued against missing BlueChip owner for failing to pay court-ordered Dh10 million

BlueChip owner Ravinder Nath Soni (R)

An arrest warrant has been issued for BlueChip owner Ravinder Nath Soni after he failed to pay Dh10.05 million within the one-week deadline set by the Dubai Court of First Instance.

The warrant was issued today (June 12), just a day after his 42nd birthday, as per the date listed in his passport.

Last week, the court ordered Soni to settle the amount with a cheque execution applicant or deposit it into the court treasury by June 3. The court's warning of impending legal action has now culminated in the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Originally from Delhi, India, Ravinder Nath Soni has been a central figure in an extensive investigation concerning the alleged misappropriation of millions of investors' funds.

The company's public relations officer, Sandeep Raj, confirmed that Soni has not been in contact for almost a month. "I last saw him about four weeks ago when he mentioned wanting to remove his name from a trade license," Raj told Khaleej Times this morning.

Operating from the Al Jawhara Building in Bur Dubai, the BlueChip group ran multiple investment companies. It gained significant attention after an endorsement by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Under Ravinder Nath Soni's ownership, the group claimed a $70-million portfolio and served over 700 clients, mostly UAE residents.

They promised investors three per cent monthly returns on a minimum investment of $10,000, secured for 18 months. However, this offer unravelled in March this year when payouts stopped without warning, leaving investors with bounced cheques and unanswered questions.

The full extent of losses incurred by BlueChip investors remains undetermined, though company insiders suggest the amount could exceed $100 million.