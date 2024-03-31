Dubai: 14-year-old runaway teen found begging, returned to mother

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM

A 14-year-old boy was found begging near a mosque after he ran away from home.

The runaway teen had disagreements with his family, after his parents divorced and his father married another woman. This situation was brought to the authorities' attention by a report made during the 'Combat Begging' campaign.

On receiving the report, Dubai Police found and took the child off the street. The police listened to him and asked him about his circumstances, after which they reached out to his parents to have a better understanding of the situation.

After careful consideration, the child was sent to be cared for by his mother, as she was deemed the best guardian for him, especially because of his father's remarriage.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, the Director of Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, emphasised on the importance of parents ensuring the well-being and continuous support of their children. He also urged parents to resolve family conflicts away from the presence of their children.

