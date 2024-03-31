UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 14-year-old runaway teen found begging, returned to mother

The child ran away from home after his parents went through a divorce and his father remarried

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM

A 14-year-old boy was found begging near a mosque after he ran away from home.

The runaway teen had disagreements with his family, after his parents divorced and his father married another woman. This situation was brought to the authorities' attention by a report made during the 'Combat Begging' campaign.


On receiving the report, Dubai Police found and took the child off the street. The police listened to him and asked him about his circumstances, after which they reached out to his parents to have a better understanding of the situation.

After careful consideration, the child was sent to be cared for by his mother, as she was deemed the best guardian for him, especially because of his father's remarriage.


Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, the Director of Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, emphasised on the importance of parents ensuring the well-being and continuous support of their children. He also urged parents to resolve family conflicts away from the presence of their children.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE