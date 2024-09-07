'Cost-saving, fast delivery': How Dubai's cloud kitchens bring food to your plate

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 10:14 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM

While working in cloud or co-working kitchens can save costs, it also serves as a platform for innovation for budding culinary entrepreneurs and chefs, and a guarantee of fresh, fast food for customers.

As the culinary scene in the UAE continues to evolve, cloud kitchens are playing an important role in shaping the future of dining, offering unique advantages that traditional restaurants often struggle to match.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Chef JR Nueda, a former 5-star restaurant chef, has ventured into the cloud kitchen space with a dessert that’s as surprising as it is delicious – nugget ice cream. “It looks like a chicken nugget from the outside, but when you take a bite, it’s ice cream,” said Nueda.

Operating under the brand name Torchify, Nueda sells the product through food delivery apps, capitalising on quick delivery. “For us, operating in a cloud kitchen is a very good option. The kitchen provides all the necessary equipment, space, and facilities,” said Nueda.

This setup not only allows him to save on the high costs associated with running a traditional restaurant but also ensures that his unique dessert reaches customers in just 15 minutes from the moment an order is placed. Nueda’s experience in a five-star hotel has equipped him with the skills to maintain high standards.

Chef Chris Cruz, who works at Kape @ Kakanin, has also embraced the cloud kitchen model to enhance their business. With two retail locations in Satwa and Muraqqabat, specialising in traditional Filipino cuisine, the restaurant has found a way to scale its operations without compromising on quality.

“We have small kitchens at our physical locations, but we utilise the cloud kitchen for ingredient preparation and managing bulk orders,” said Cruz. This strategic use of a cloud kitchen in Al Quoz allows them to maintain the authenticity of their dishes while meeting the growing demand for the cuisine.

Assisted by chef Merald Macalindong, the restaurant has integrated the cloud kitchen model into their business with food prepared efficiently and delivered fresh to customers.