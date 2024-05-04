Cost, documentation: All you need to know before cremating a loved one in Dubai

Most residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead
Losing a loved one is never easy. Loss brings sorrow and pain to the bereaved – often, the shock causes many to be unable to navigate through regular life.
In the UAE, when someone passes away, there is an established set of procedures that people can follow in order to obtain essential documentation. Aside from that, there are services in the country that offer different ways to put the deceased to rest.
If your religion or culture is one in which the body of the deceased must be cremated, then here is all you need to know about performing the ritual in Dubai.
Dubai has a dedicated crematorium, located in Jebel Ali.
The crematorium will require you to upload a number of documents on its website in order to register for the procedure.
Here is everything you need to have in hand before you register:
In order to book a time slot at the crematorium, one must visit the website of the New Sonapur Crematorium.
There, the applicant must first register and create an account, after which they will be able to fill out a registration form and transfer the cost of the service to the crematorium.
Cremation costs around Dh3,500 in Dubai, including the Municipality fee.
