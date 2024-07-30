Coming to UAE skies in August: 'Da Vinci glow', stunning meteor shower

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

In the coming days, celestial observers gazing up into the UAE sky may catch a glimpse of the Da Vinci glow.

This phenomenon occurs around sunset when a crescent moon is on the horizon, yet the outline of a full moon is still visible.

“The so-called ‘Da Vinci glow’ is a captivating celestial phenomenon where a faint, ethereal light illuminates the unlit portion of the Moon. It is mostly visible when the moon is a thin crescent and appears typically a few days after the new Moon. The next new moon in the UAE is on August 4,” said Sarath Raj - Project Director of the Amity University Dubai Satellite Ground Station and Programme Leader of Aerospace Engineering at Amity University Dubai.

“This ghostly glow, often referred to as ‘earthshine’, is caused by sunlight reflecting off Earth's surface and back onto the Moon. Imagine looking at a crescent moon. Sometimes, you can see a faint glow on the part of the moon that's usually dark. This is called the ‘Da Vinci Glow’. It's like Earth is acting as a giant mirror.”

Explaining the phenomenon, Raj highlighted when the sunlight bounces off our planet, it shines on the moon, making it look like it’s glowing softly. “That’s why it’s also called ‘earthshine’.” The glow is named after Leonardo da Vinci who first observed it.

Perseids meteor shower to peak soon

Notably, August is also a prime time for stargazing due to a combination of weather and astronomical factors.

With longer nights and the Earth in a favourable position, sky gazers have a better chance of spotting stars, planets, and even meteor showers like the Perseids.

Hasan Al Hariri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dubai Astronomy Group, put the celestial spectacle in perspective. “The natural phenomenon occurs because the direction and radiant point, from which the shower seems to come in the sky, lie in the same direction as Perseus,” he said.

Meteors are small fragments of rock and dust left behind by comets and asteroids in their debris trails as they orbit the Sun. Each year, as the Earth passes through these debris trails at roughly the same time, annual meteor showers are experienced.

Up to 100 meteors visible per hour

Some of the most famous showers, such as the Perseids, can dazzle viewers with dozens of meteors per hour at their peak.

“The Perseids arise when the Earth passes through the debris of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which was first discovered in 1862. The comet’s last brush with the inner solar system occurred in 1992, leaving a dusty trail of debris that our planet passes through each summer,” he added. “When this debris hits the Earth’s atmosphere, it burns and creates visible streaks in the sky. So, the Perseids are rich in fireballs and the show should be really nice.”